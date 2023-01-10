Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NMS stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

