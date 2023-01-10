Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.