Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NAN stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.