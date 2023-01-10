Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

NAN stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

