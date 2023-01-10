Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

