Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

