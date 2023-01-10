NXM (NXM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $69,673.23

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $41.72 or 0.00242001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $275.11 million and approximately $69,673.23 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.68709818 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $69,579.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

