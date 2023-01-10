Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
OVLY opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $24.90.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.