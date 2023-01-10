Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

OVLY opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.