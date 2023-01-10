OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives $1.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 18,056,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,321 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 3,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 7,746,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

