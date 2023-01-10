OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of ONCS opened at $2.12 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.
Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
