ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.