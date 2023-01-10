onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in onsemi by 73.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in onsemi by 4.2% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

