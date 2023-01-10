onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.
onsemi Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of onsemi stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in onsemi by 73.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in onsemi by 4.2% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.