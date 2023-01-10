Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.05 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $148.19 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.02 or 0.07697304 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00033254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

