Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

