O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,909,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $828.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $834.74 and a 200 day moving average of $752.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

