Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies
In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,754.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock valued at $380,304,372. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
NYSE ORA opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
