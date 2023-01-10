Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 459 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 118.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.