Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.02 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

