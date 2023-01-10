Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $28.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $17.59 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

