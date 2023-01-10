Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $757.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $757.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

PANDY stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $713.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.66 million.

(Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.