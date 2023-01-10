PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $183.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.83.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 57.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

