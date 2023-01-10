Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,365,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

