Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) versus Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Financial Analysis

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Brookfield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $528.71 million 2.14 -$1.15 million $0.32 28.63 Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.70 $3.97 billion $2.05 16.51

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Office Realty Trust. Brookfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piedmont Office Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 7.12% 2.19% 1.02% Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 262.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Brookfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.21%. Brookfield has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Brookfield.

Summary

Brookfield beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). At the end of the third quarter, approximately 63% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 41% was LEED certified.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

