PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

