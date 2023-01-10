PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
PDI opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
