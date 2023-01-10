PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.6 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

