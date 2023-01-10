Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,362,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,511,000 after buying an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.