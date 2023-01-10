Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.25 and a 200-day moving average of $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

