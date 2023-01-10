Piper Sandler Increases Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $4.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.62.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.70. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.28 and a fifty-two week high of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

