Piper Sandler Increases Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $91.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

