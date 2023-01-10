Piper Sandler Raises American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $168.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

