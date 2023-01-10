PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

