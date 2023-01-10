PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.81 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $84.81 million and $10.97 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

