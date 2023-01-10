POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

PNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $706.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.06. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

