Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

