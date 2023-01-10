Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

