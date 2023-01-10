PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.70 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at $519,046.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 29.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

