PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PPG opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.