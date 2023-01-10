ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $950.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 153,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProAssurance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,482,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

