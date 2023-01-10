ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.50 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ACDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ProFrac Price Performance

ACDC stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

