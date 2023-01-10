Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,199.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.68.
Trade Desk Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
