Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6,120.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE WY opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

