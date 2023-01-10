Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 10,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 666,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 279,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

