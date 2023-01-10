Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $810,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $443.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.