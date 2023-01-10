Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,054 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on F. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

