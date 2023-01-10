Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($80.65) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($106.45) to €94.00 ($101.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prosus from €83.50 ($89.78) to €87.40 ($93.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.49.

Prosus Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Prosus has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

