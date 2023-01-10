Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.33 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

