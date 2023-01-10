Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.33 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.47.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
