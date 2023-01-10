Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,474.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.20) to GBX 1,585 ($19.31) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.67) to GBX 1,500 ($18.27) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,220 ($14.86) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Prudential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 337,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

