Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $67.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.45.
PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
