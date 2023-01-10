PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

