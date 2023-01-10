Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Increased by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

